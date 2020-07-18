Coronavirus: H D Kumaraswamy demands pay parity for AYUSH doctors in Karnataka

Even as 2,000 AYUSH professionals have tendered resignation protesting against wage discrimination, JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy has demanded that the state government resolve the conflict at the earliest.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister asked the government to ensure that there was no disparity between salaries given to allopathy and AYUSH doctors. "There is already a shortage of doctors in the state. In such a time of crisis, the government has to address the issue," he said.

ಕೊರೋನಾ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ‌ ಹೆಚ್ಚಳ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಟಮಿನ್ ಸಿ ಔಷಧಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಆಯುಷ್ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯ ದೃಢೀಕರಿಸಿದ ರೋಗ ನಿರೋಧಕ ಶಕ್ತಿ ವರ್ಧಕ ಕಿಟ್ (Immunity Booster) ಮತ್ತು ಸ್ಯಾನಿಟೈಸರ್ ಪ್ರತಿ ಮನೆ ಮನೆಗೂ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಒದಗಿಸಲಿ.

1/5 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) July 13, 2020

On Thursday, about 2,000 AYUSH doctors resigned en masse in protest against salary disparity. The doctors argued that they were in fore front of Covid-19 management but when it came to salaries, they were paid far less than those with MBBS degrees.