H D Kumaraswamy demands pay parity for AYUSH doctors

Coronavirus: H D Kumaraswamy demands pay parity for AYUSH doctors in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2020, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 17:02 ist
JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy

Even as 2,000 AYUSH professionals have tendered resignation protesting against wage discrimination, JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy has demanded that the state government resolve the conflict at the earliest.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister asked the government to ensure that there was no disparity between salaries given to allopathy and AYUSH doctors. "There is already a shortage of doctors in the state. In such a time of crisis, the government has to address the issue," he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

On Thursday, about 2,000 AYUSH doctors resigned en masse in protest against salary disparity. The doctors argued that they were in fore front of Covid-19 management but when it came to salaries, they were paid far less than those with MBBS degrees. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka
Ayush Ministry
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Healthcare

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 