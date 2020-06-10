Coronavirus-hit districts witness fewer cases in last 24 hours

The number of COVID-19 positive cases has come down drastically in the virus-hit districts in the last 24 hours. Apart from Bengaluru Urban (42), Yadgir (27), Vijayapura (13) and Kalaburagi districts (11), others reported fresh infections in single digits.

COVID-19 cases in Udupi district, the table topper in the state with 947 cases, drew blank for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The day also saw 257 patients recover and walk out of the designated COVID-29 hospitals across the state. As many as 93 patients were discharged, post-recovery, in Udupi district. Kalaburagi district reported 66 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Ramanagara, which reported its first case on May 25, recorded five fresh infections in the last 24 hours (ending at 5 pm on Wednesday), according to the district administration. However, the Health department’s bulletin claims only two new cases from Ramanagara district.

All five infected are from Channapatna. Three people, aged 24, 26 and 27, are contacts of a Ramanagara prison staffer, who tested positive for the virus a few days back.

Two middle-aged women, both contacts of a police constable from Bengaluru (Patient 3360), also tested positive for COVID-19.

The district, so far, has reported 12 COVID-19 cases. Of which, 11 are active.

In Ballari, five contacts of an infected Jindal factory worker have contracted the virus on Wednesday. The fresh cases include a health worker and two women, Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul told reporters. With this, the district’s tally has gone up to 75.

Hubballi man succumbs

Dharwad district reported its first COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

A 58-year-old (P-1943), a resident of Girani Chawl in Hubballi, had returned from Mumbai on May 22 along with 11 others. He tested positive for COVID-19 the following day. According to sources at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi, P-1943 was on ventilator for more than five days and died due to multiple organ failure on Tuesday night.

He was a diabetic and renal disease patient.

According to KIMS doctors, P-1943 was asymptomatic in the initial days after returning from Mumbai, but started showing symptoms

by June 5.

A senior doctor treating the patient said: “We did our best. However, his heath condition started worsening with each passing day. We had even kept him on dialysis for his kidney-related ailment. But, we could not save him as the viral load in his body was very high.”

Two more Covid-19 deaths were reported in Bengaluru Urban district, taking the toll to 69 in the state.