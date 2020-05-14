Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Congress leaders ask Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to allow Eid prayers

Drawing much flak on social media, Congress leaders CM Ibrahim and Abdul Jabbar have written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, seeking the government to permit Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be held in mosques and the Idgah Maidans.

In his letter, Ibrahim, an MLC and former union minister, stated: "On behalf of the entire community, I would suggest that the government may take a decision by having due consultation with the medical experts to grant permission for Muslims on the day of the Idd to offer prayers in the Idgah Maidan on Masjids from morning till 1 pm, with all precautionary measures and safety norms..." The letter has also been signed by MLC Abdul Jabbar.

Eid is likely to be celebrated this year either on May 24 or 25, depending on the sighting of the moon.

At present, owing to the lockdown, the state government has prohibited congregations in mosques requesting the community to pray at homes during the month of Ramzan.

The Congress leaders' letter drew flak on social media, with several people accusing the leaders of risking public health by seeking permission for public congregation amid pandemic.