Coronavirus lockdown: Staffers in 14 essential govt depts to work

Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2020, 21:45 ist
Fourteen government departments that have been identified as essential will have their offices open during the extended phase of the COVID-19 lockdown in Karnataka. 

According to a circular issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, the 14 departments are: Health & Family Welfare, Medical Education, Home, Revenue, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Urban Development, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Information & Public Relations, Transport, Energy, Personnel & Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), Finance (including treasuries), Animal Husbandry & Fisheries and Forest, Ecology & Environment.  

All classes of employees in these departments are to come to work, Bhaskar said. In all other departments, only Group-A employees are required to report on duty. Those visually-impaired or physically-handicapped are exempt from work. The circular will be valid till April 19, the circular said.

 

During the first phase of the lockdown, the e-Governance, Finance (treasuries), Animal Husbandry & Fisheries and Forest, Ecology & Environment were not declared as ‘essential’. 

