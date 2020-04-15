Coronavirus lockdown: Staffers in 14 essential govt depts to work

Fourteen government departments that have been identified as essential will have their offices open during the extended phase of the COVID-19 lockdown in Karnataka.

According to a circular issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, the 14 departments are: Health & Family Welfare, Medical Education, Home, Revenue, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Urban Development, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Information & Public Relations, Transport, Energy, Personnel & Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), Finance (including treasuries), Animal Husbandry & Fisheries and Forest, Ecology & Environment.

All classes of employees in these departments are to come to work, Bhaskar said. In all other departments, only Group-A employees are required to report on duty. Those visually-impaired or physically-handicapped are exempt from work. The circular will be valid till April 19, the circular said.

During the first phase of the lockdown, the e-Governance, Finance (treasuries), Animal Husbandry & Fisheries and Forest, Ecology & Environment were not declared as ‘essential’.