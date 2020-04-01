Coronavirus: Rumours create panic in K R Pet

Panic gripped Doddaharanahalli in the taluk, when a few television channels reported that more than 50 people of the village are suffering from cold and fever, symptoms of COVID-19.

Tahsildar Shivamurthy, district and taluk health officials rushed to the village as soon as the news spread. They screened all 82 houses in the village and found no such health issue among the residents.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Shivamurthy clarified that a few miscreants had spread the rumour about a large number of people suffering from the symptoms of COVID-19. It was alleged that the administration failed to take measures when a few persons who returned from Dubai and Mumbai, creating panic among the people. There are no such cases in the village, he clarified. The police would take action as per law, against the miscreants, he added.