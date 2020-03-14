Coronavirus: Sringeri MLA decides to keep daughter's marriage low-key

Coronavirus: MLA to keep daughter's marriage low-key

Naina J A
Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda

Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda has decided to lead by an example by conducting his daughter's marriage in a low key affair and thus prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

The marriage of Dr Sanjana, daughter of Raje Gowda with Vachan Lakshman, son of coffee grower Athikatte Jagannath was scheduled to be held on March 19.

The venue of the marriage has been shifted from Chikkamagaluru Okkaligara Bhavana to Basapura estate.

"Invitations were already posted to many well-wishers and family members. Owing to the present situation, I appeal to my friends and well-wishers to bless the couple from wherever they are."

