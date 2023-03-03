Corruption charges against MLA leaves BJP red-faced

Just when the BJP thought its stock was rising with high-voltage campaigns, the Basavaraj Bommai administration has its back to the wall as party leaders on Friday scrambled to fire-fight corruption allegations against senior lawmaker Madal Virupakshappa whose son is under arrest for bribery.

The case has caused severe embarrassment to the ruling BJP, which was already on the defensive over the ‘40% commission’ allegation that Congress has made into its war cry ahead of the Assembly election.

“This is definitely a setback for whatever gains the party had made in the past couple of weeks,” a political analyst associated with the BJP said.

The Lokayukta came amidst the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp campaign and days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought a full majority for the party by promising to make Karnataka corruption-free.

BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said the guilty should be punished even as Congress claimed a victory as the case gives credence to the ‘40% commission’ allegation. “Bommai kept asking for proof on the commission allegation. Now, Lokayukta itself has provided proof,” Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said, urging Bommai to resign.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah asked the Election Commission to “immediately announce elections” to end “rampant corruption” by the BJP government.

“We will discuss with our senior leaders and approach the Election Commission,” he said, adding that Virupakshappa’s case “brought shame” to Karnataka.

On his part, Bommai called upon the Lokayukta to conduct an “impartial” and “judicious” investigation into the case against Virupakshappa.

“Lokayukta is an independent body. Let the guilty, irrespective of who it is, be punished. This is our stand and there’s no change in it,” Bommai said.

Bommai said the BJP government “re-established” the Lokayukta expressly to regulate corruption without any corruption. “Without Lokayukta, many such cases happened under Congress that were closed,” he said.

Hitting back, Bommai said there were 59 cases of corruption against Congress lawmakers and ministers. “The cases were closed using the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). That’s proof that they hushed up the cases. Now, we’ve given those cases to Lokayukta and everything will come out. There’s no question of us hushing anything up,” Bommai said.

Like Bommai, most BJP leaders maintained the same line of defence.

“While we strengthened Lokayukta, Congress had closed it down. What was Congress doing when Rs 8.5 crore was found in Shivakumar’s New Delhi residence.

Why didn’t he resign owning moral responsibility?” BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said.

Meanwhile, Congress launched the PayMLA campaign, a spin-off from the viral PayCM.