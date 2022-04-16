Corruption exists everywhere: H D Deve Gowda

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said that corruption existed even during the Congress government in the state and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned about it.
Speaking to reporters near Kabini Dam in H D Kote taluk here on Saturday, Deve Gowda said that today’s political system has reached its worst and there is no politics without money.
For a query about the alleged 40 per cent commission charges against the state government, Deve Gowda said corruption exists everywhere. The PM had accused the previous Congress state government of collecting the percentage or commission. “But, I never spoke against anyone,” he said and added that he will not comment against the allegation.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why the Black Sea is important for Russia
Chinese astronauts return after six-month space mission
Royal styles in the modern world
Helping rural women become better entrepreneurs
Hubble telescope zooms in on biggest comet ever spotted
Open Sesame | National language
Citizen scientists 'rediscover' Malabar Tree Toad
Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat
Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay