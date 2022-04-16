Corruption exists everywhere: H D Deve Gowda

Corruption exists everywhere: H D Deve Gowda

Gowda said that today’s political system has reached its worst and there is no politics without money

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 16 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 15:19 ist
H D Deve Gowda. Credit: PTI file photo

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said that corruption existed even during the Congress government in the state and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned about it.

Speaking to reporters near Kabini Dam in H D Kote taluk here on Saturday, Deve Gowda said that today’s political system has reached its worst and there is no politics without money.

For a query about the alleged 40 per cent commission charges against the state government, Deve Gowda said corruption exists everywhere. The PM had accused the previous Congress state government of collecting the percentage or commission. “But, I never spoke against anyone,” he said and added that he will not comment against the allegation.

