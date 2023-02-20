Corruption: We'll see who goes to jail, Bommai tells Congress

The state government will hand over 59 corruption cases that were filed before the now-dissolved Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), when the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government was in office, to Lokayukta, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Assembly on Monday.

Bommai said this during the government's reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to Governor's address.

Asserting that the Congress had no "moral right" to talk about corruption, Bommai claimed that the party had weakend the Lokayukta and tried to cover up cases by handing them over to the ACB.

"There were several cases involving Congress ministers and the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah," he added. "We will hand over all the cases to the Lokayukta. We will see who will go to jail."

Bommai even quoted a survey report that had ranked Karnataka as the most corrupt Indian state, when the Congress was in power.

Defending his government against the '40% commission' charge, Bommai said that the Karnataka State Contractors' Association had failed to produce documents till date on these allegations. Also, he pointed out that the Association represented only 800 out of 45,000 contractors.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar lashed out at the earlier Siddaramaiah government for not tabling in Assembly the Justice Kempanna Commission report on Arkavathy Layout irregularities.

On the Arkavathy Layout issue, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the Commission report had found that neither Shettar not he had denotified land.

"A committee, headed by T M Vijay Bhaskar, was constituted to look into the Commission's report. However, the Assembly election came before any action could be taken. The report is available and the BJP government is free to table it before the Legislature," he said.

As for other irregularities, all cases were referred to the CBI as soon as the allegations surfaced, Siddaramaiah said. "Be it allegations involving D K Ravi's death, Paresh Mesta case, DySP Ganapathy case, M M Kalburgi case...everything was handed over to the CBI," he said.

"There was no question of government trying to cover up anything. Eight cases were given to the CBI with the BJP in power at the Centre. The CBI has given 'B' reports in all these cases," he said.

Poll promises

Bommai also sought to turn the tables on the Congress by reading out a long list of promises made in Congress' manifesto that the Siddaramaiah government failed to fulfil between 2013 and 2018. He said that the Congress government implemented only 67 of the 173 promises it made, contrary to its claims of fulfilling 90% of them.

All this while Congress is campaigning against the BJP for not fulfulling promises, he added.

Siddaramaiah dared Bommai for a debate on this. "Let us place both manifestos and see who has fulfilled how many promises," he said.