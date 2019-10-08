Countdown for Dasara Jamboo Savari in Mysuru begins

The countdown has begun for Dasara Jamboo Savari and people, including tourists from neighbouring states and devotees from neighbouring taluks and districts, are descending on the city for the grand finale of the 10-day festival. Even members of Mahisha Dasara Committee, who had warned of holding demonstrations to protest against not allowing them to celebrate Mahisha Dasara, withdrew, citing inconvenience to people.

As it rained on Monday night, the climate and environment in the city is clear and pleasant with bright sunlight. While seating arrangement is made for 28,000 people on the Palace premises, over 2 lakh people are expected to watch the procession on both sides of the Raja Marga, the path of Jamboo Savari. A total of 11 elephants would be part of the Jamboo Savari.

Launch of procession

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will perform Nandi Dwaja Puja at Balarama Gate of Mysuru Palace during Makara Lagna, between 2.15 pm to 2.58 pm, to launch the Dasara procession. He will offer floral tributes to the idol of Sri Chamundeshwari, mounted on the golden howdah, carried by caparisoned elephant Arjuna, during the Kumbha Lagna from 4.31 pm and 4.57 pm in front of the Durbar Hall of the Palace. He will be accompanied by scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, District incharge Minister V Somanna, Mayor Pushpalatha Jaganath and MLA S A Ramdas.

The golden howdah will be mounted on Arjuna, the elephant carrying the howdah for the eighth year, near the residential side of the Palace, where head of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar will guide the team lead by Akram, a retired mahout. As Arjuna is now 60 years old, this might be his last responsibility to carry the 750 kg howdah.

There will be a total of 38 tableaus of various Zilla Panchayats and government departments and 39 folk art troupes in the procession on Raja Marga that will reach Bannimantapa via, Chamaraja Circle, Albert Victor Road, KR Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Bamboo Bazar, and Highway Circle, covering a distance of 5 km.

Torchlight Parade

Governor Vajubai R Vala will receive the guard of honour, during the Torchlight Parade by the Police and other security forces at Bannimantapa Grounds at 7 pm. There will be pyrotechnics, a colourful display of lighting, instead of firecrackers, this time. Seating arrangement is made for 32,000 people.

Security is beefed up across the city and on the outskirts. Traffic is regulated and parking for vehicles is provided on the outskirts to avoid crowding in the city.