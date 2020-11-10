Court orders 14-day judicial custody for Vinay Kulkarni

Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogeshgouda Goudar, was brought to the central prison, Hindalga, by CBI officials after he was remanded in 14 days’ judicial custody by a court in Dharwad on Monday.

CBI officials submitted the court order copies to prison authorities and handed over Kulkarni to them.

The former minister refused to speak to the media but waved his hand at his supporters.

Security was heightened on the prison premises. Over 200 policemen were deployed there.

Jail officials said that Kulkarni will be kept in a general cell separately and none will be allowed to meet him, in view of Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, as Kulkarni’s three-day CBI custody ended, Vinay was produced before the second additional district court, which also is the CBI special court, through video conference.

The CBI did not seek an extension of his custody. The court rejected the application filed by the CBI, seeking permission to get a polygraph examination done on the

accused.

Sources said Kulkarni’s family members are consulting lawyers on applying for bail to him, in the next couple of days.