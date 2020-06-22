COVID-19: 249 new cases & five more related deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 249 new COVID-19 cases and five related fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 9,399 and the death toll to 142, the health department said on Monday.

The day also saw 111 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of June 22 evening, cumulatively 9,399 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 142 deaths and 5,730 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of the 3,523 active cases, 3,443 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 80 are in Intensive Care Units. Among the five dead were three from Bengaluru urban and one each from Ramanagara and Ballari.

Those from Bengaluru are two men aged 70 and 45 years, and a woman aged 38, all of whom had a history Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The other two dead are a 60-year-old woman from Ballari with a history of Influenza-like illness (ILI) and a 90-year- old man from Ramanagara, whose contact history is under tracing.

Out of 249 new cases, 50 are returnees from other states, while 11 are those who returned from other countries.

The remaining cases include contacts of patients earlier tested positive, those with a history of SARI and ILI among others, the bulletin said. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 126, followed by Kalaburagi 27, Vijayapura 15, Udupi 14, Dakshina Kannada 12, Davangere 9, six each from Uttara Kannada and Bagalkote and five each from Bidar and Chikkamagaluru.

The others included four each from Dharwad and Bengaluru rural, Ramanagara 3, two each from Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Kolar and Kodagu, and one each from Yadgir, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Gadag and Koppal. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,398 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,226 and Udupi 1,077.

Among discharges, Udupi topped the list with total 961 discharges, followed by Kalaburagi with 731 and Yadgir, 537. A total of 5,15,969 samples were tested so far, out of which 9,204 were tested on Monday alone, the bulletin said. So far 4,93,921 samples have been reported as negative, and out of them 8,576 reported negative on Monday.