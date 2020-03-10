COVID-19: 3 more test positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru

Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed to DH that three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. That takes the total number of positive cases in Karnataka to five. The three who tested positive today (March 10) are related to the techie who had earlier tested positive. They are the techie's wife, his 14-year-old daughter and an office colleague. One case has also been confirmed in Kalaburagi.