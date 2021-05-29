Covid management priority, not leadership change: Pralhad Joshi on plans to oust Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

In the wake of the leadership change issue coming to the fore again, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday stated that the chief minister's post is not vacant, and the priority at present is efficient management of the Covid-19 situation.
"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is working well, despite his age. Discussion about changing the chief minister or his age is not going on at this moment," he said.
Also Read | No leadership change, Yediyurappa will complete term as CM: Karnataka BJP chief
BJP MLAs from the State who visited New Delhi recently did not meet me. If ministers meet me in Delhi or Hubballi, that is only to discuss works related to the Union Government, he added.
