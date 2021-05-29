Covid management priority, not leadership change: Joshi

Covid management priority, not leadership change: Pralhad Joshi on plans to oust Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

'Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is working well, despite his age,' the Union Minister said

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubbali,
  • May 29 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 14:13 ist
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI File Photo

In the wake of the leadership change issue coming to the fore again, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday stated that the chief minister's post is not vacant, and the priority at present is efficient management of the Covid-19 situation.

"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is working well, despite his age. Discussion about changing the chief minister or his age is not going on at this moment," he said.

BJP MLAs from the State who visited New Delhi recently did not meet me. If ministers meet me in Delhi or Hubballi, that is only to discuss works related to the Union Government, he added.

Pralhad Joshi
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
BJP

