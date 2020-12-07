Cow Slaughter Amendment Bill may rock Karnataka Assembly session

The joint legislature session beginning on Monday is expected to be a stormy affair, as the ruling BJP government will look to pass the Cow Slaughter Amendment Bill among other contentious Bills.

With parts of the country being roiled by farm protests, the Opposition will look to corner the government on farm laws, the recent suicide bid of N R Santosh, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary, and other issues.

Though the BJP state executive committee has adopted resolutions on both cow slaughter and 'love jihad' laws, any Bill on the latter is unlikely during the current session, according to Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister J C Madhuswamy.

The Congress announced that it will oppose both the laws, with Siddaramaiah saying that several people will be left unemployed if the cow slaughter Bill is passed.

The government will also face stiff resistance on three other Bills: The Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, and The Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing Bill, 2020.

These three were re-promulgated as ordinances after they couldn't be passed during the monsoon session in September.

While the first Bill was defeated in the Upper House, two others could not be taken up before adjournment of the previous session.

Opposition parties have also found ammunition in the form of Santosh's suicide bid, 'caste appeasement' policies of the state and BJP MLC AH Vishwanath's claims on the reasons for his defeat in the Hunsur bypoll.

Vishwanath alleged that Yediyurappa had tasked another BJP MLC C P Yogeeshwar to deliver money to him during 2019 bypoll, but Yogeeshwar had not turned up, which led to his defeat in Hunsur.

The government is also on the back foot due to disgruntlement within party ranks over the government functioning and the endless delay in Cabinet expansion.

Relief for victims of October floods and financial issues will also be discussed, as the Opposition has sought a White Paper on state finances. During the session, legislators will discuss the proposal for 'One Nation, One Election' during the last two days.