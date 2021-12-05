CPI(M) flags irregularities in Bengaluru road works

The party also condemned setting aside Rs 787 crore for the maintenance of high-density corridors

The CPI(M) on Sunday hit out at the BJP government by flagging irregularities in the whitetopping works in Bengaluru, saying their cost was inflated.

“It is puzzling to find that the cost per km has gone up from Rs 12 crore to Rs 35 crore. Instead of being used for development of the city, taxpayers’ money is reaching the homes of BJP ministers and legislators,” the CPI(M) Bengaluru North-South district committees said in a joint statement.

The party also condemned setting aside Rs 787 crore for the maintenance of high-density corridors when, as per rules, contractors have to maintain the roads for two years.

