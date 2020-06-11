D K Shivakumar can go ahead with event, but within limits, says B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the government had “no problem” with Congress leader D K Shivakumar taking formal charge as his party’s president as long as the event was held within limits.

The olive branch came after repeated criticism by Shivakumar and other Congress leaders who accused the government of “political vendetta” in denying permission to assemble some 150 senior leaders for his formal coronation as the KPCC president.

“We have no problem with Shivakumar conducting the Congress’ event,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “I spoke to him over the phone. I told him that he can do it peacefully without assembling too many people, within limits."

Yediyurappa also said the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow many people to come together at one place. “This is a restriction applicable everywhere. But every party is free to conduct their events,” he said.

Shivakumar had planned to bring some 150 seniors together for the event at the party’s headquarters, which was to be live-streamed across 7,800 locations. This was first scheduled on May 31, then to June 7 and then to June 14. After Yediyurappa signalled his go-ahead, Shivakumar said that he would announce a new date for the event.