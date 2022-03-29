D K Shivakumar drops cryptic date for early Karnataka elections

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday cryptically guessed that an early election in the state may be announced on November 27 this year.

Taking questions at a news conference, Shivakumar said the Congress is ready for early elections.

“Let them announce elections whenever they want...tomorrow, this month, on November 27 or next March. The Congress is ready,” Shivakumar said. Asked to elaborate on why he picked November 27, he said: “Just as you (reporters) have your sources of information, so do we.”

Karnataka is due for elections in April-May 2023. There was speculation that Karnataka may face early polls along with Gujarat later this year. However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai denied this in an interview to DH earlier this month.

Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Karnataka this week during which he will hold crucial meetings with party colleagues here.

This will be Gandhi’s first visit to Karnataka in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls.

Shivakumar told reporters that Gandhi will land in Bengaluru at 2 pm on March 31 and then head to the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on the occasion of the 115th birth anniversary of Shivakumara Swami.

Later, Gandhi will meet Congress leaders from Bengaluru ostensibly to discuss the impending BBMP elections.

Then, on April 1, Gandhi will chair a meeting of all Congress lawmakers, defeated candidates, former MPs and office-bearers. Gandhi will also do a Zoom call with party workers actively engaged in the Congress membership drive. A separate meeting is slotted between Gandhi and Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, NSUI and Seva Dal.

“The Gandhi family has a history with mutts and institutions of all other religions. The family visits thousands of mutts. Indira Gandhi visited Sringeri Mutt, Rajiv Gandhi spent an entire week at the Sringeri Mutt doing a homa. Even Sonia Gandhi visited the Siddaganga Mutt,” Shivakumar said, dismissing questions on whether the Congress is displaying soft Hindutva.

Protest

Between 8 am and 11 am on March 31, Shivakumar said his party workers will shoot videos and photos of them garlanding their motor vehicles and gas cylinders to protest against price rise. They will also beat gongs. “These photos and videos will be posted on social media by tagging PM Modi,” Shivakumar said. On April 7, protest rallies will be held in the districts.

