D K Shivakumar must come clean like Sita: Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa has on Wednesday advised KPCC president D K Shivakumar to come clean like Sita in the probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his disproportionate asset case if he has not amassed anything illegally.

Speaking to reporters here, he said "Those who eat salt should drink water. Similarly, punishment should be awarded to those who commit the mistake. The probe by the national agency was also ordered against B S Yediyurappa when the UPA government was in power."

"The BJP didn't term it as politically-motivated. Yediyurappa has come clean after facing the enquiry. Hence, Shivakumar should also prove that he is not guilty," Eshwarappa told.

Taking a pot shot at Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah for derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and MP Tejaswi Surya, the minister said his remarks show the culture.

It doesn't suit the stature of a person enjoying the position of the opposition leader. Congress has witnessed a downfall. Siddaramaiah who has defeated from Chamundeshwari assembly segment in the last assembly polls should learn a lesson even now.

Congress will sink further if he continues to exhibit such an attitude, he told. Eshwarappa exuded confidence that the BJP will win all four seats in the on-going polls to Legislative Council and the party candidates will also win the bypolls to Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly segments.