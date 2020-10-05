D K Shivakumar must face CBI probe, says BJP leader C T Ravi

D K Shivakumar must face CBI probe: BJP leader C T Ravi

Ajith Athrady
  • Oct 05 2020, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 20:09 ist
Newly appointed BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi. Credit: DH Photo

Newly appointed BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Monday said that Congress leader D K Shivakumar must face a CBI probe for his wealth instead of blaming the BJP.

Ravi, who was here to assume charge as the ruling party's national general secretary, said that Congress leaders should trust the government's independent institutions instead of calling it a political vendetta.

Read: CBI case comes two years after ED booked Shivakumar on money laundering charges

"If Shivakumar made ill-gotten wealth, he will face the probe. What is wrong in it?" Ravi asked the reporters.

"Let Shivakumar explain to the investigating agency how he made a huge amount of money during his political career. What products has he been growing in his agriculture lands that gave him so much wealth?" he asked.

"How did he make wealth worth crores? Let the truth come out. If Shivakumar has not done anything, then why he is worrying?" Ravi asked.

