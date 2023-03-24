DKS, others detained amid stir over Rahul's conviction

D K Shivakumar, other Congress workers detained amid protest over Rahul Gandhi's jail sentence

The court sentenced the Congress leader to two years in jail over his alleged remarks on 'Modi surname' during an election campaign in Kolar in 2019

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 24 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 14:35 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Karnataka police on Friday detained Congress state president D K Shivakumar and other party leaders and workers who were protesting against the Surat court's verdict against Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' case.

Also Read — Sword of disqualification hangs over Rahul Gandhi

The court sentenced the Congress leader to two years in jail over his alleged remarks on 'Modi surname' during an election campaign in Kolar in 2019. 

"Their (BJP) party will collapse in Karnataka. It is on the verge of collapse. They are just trying to blackmail all leaders and contractors. We're with people and people are with us. Their voice is our voice. We want to see Karnataka regain its glory," said Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar. 

More to follow...

Karnataka
D K Shivakumar
Congress
Indian Politics

