D K Shivakumar, other Congress workers detained amid protest over Rahul Gandhi's jail sentence

Karnataka police on Friday detained Congress state president D K Shivakumar and other party leaders and workers who were protesting against the Surat court's verdict against Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' case.

The court sentenced the Congress leader to two years in jail over his alleged remarks on 'Modi surname' during an election campaign in Kolar in 2019.

"Their (BJP) party will collapse in Karnataka. It is on the verge of collapse. They are just trying to blackmail all leaders and contractors. We're with people and people are with us. Their voice is our voice. We want to see Karnataka regain its glory," said Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar.

