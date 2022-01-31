D K Shivakumar plays down Ibrahim-Patil meet

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Monday played down the meeting between senior party leaders C M Ibrahim and S R Patil.

Apparently, Ibrahim and Patil discussed organising a conference of minorities and Lingayats.

“S R Patil is a senior leader. He’s not a fool to indulge in someone’s hunger for power. Ibrahim is also a senior leader. He hasn’t yet quit the party,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Ibrahim, an MLC, has said he is considering quitting the Congress after B K Hariprasad was picked as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, former KSTDC chairperson S A Hussain issued a statement taking a dig at Ibrahim for throwing tantrums. “I’m unable to comprehend why Ibrahim is demanding for a post whose remaining tenure is just about a year... Instead of accusing our leaders and my party, Ibrahim must count favours conferred upon him by our leaders...” he said.

Hussain further said Ibrahim should have asked for the KPCC campaign committee chairperson’s post, which went to M B Patil. “Had Ibrahim demanded this post, our community would have immensely benefited from it, as the minority community could have demanded KPCC president’s post in coming years or at least deputy CM’s post,” he said.

