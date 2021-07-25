Shivakumar pulls up Karnataka govt over flood relief

D K Shivakumar pulls up Karnataka govt over flood relief

He attributed the problems in the state to political uncertainty ever since B S Yediyurappa took charge

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 25 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 23:38 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH photo

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Sunday accused the government of failing to aid people in times of crisis and demanded the dissolution of Assembly.

"People are grappling to overcome the problems caused by the Covid pandemic and floods. BJP has failed to help them despite their continued struggles," he said.

Shivakumar attacked the government for failing to compensate for the victims of previous floods along the River Krishna banks. "Why have you not been able to build houses (for flood victims)? Why are flood victims of the past two years not compensated yet? Why should the government stay in power if they can't give compensation?" Shivakumar asked.

Read | Flood situation in Karnataka still grim, 10 dead in last 2 days

Training his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the PM had visited West Bengal and other states when they were hit by floods. "Why didn't he come to Karnataka? Why didn't he provide adequate relief for the state?" Shivakumar said, noting that Karnataka had elected 25 BJP MPs in the previous election.

The Congress president attributed the problems in the state to political uncertainty ever since B S Yediyurappa took charge as CM of the state.

Listing out the services offered by the party during the Covid pandemic, Shivakumar said that 1,225 ambulances, 12.53 lakh medical kits, 93.47 lakh food kits and 25,654 oxygen cylinders were provided by the party.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Flood
D K Shivakumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

 