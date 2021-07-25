D K Shivakumar pulls up Karnataka govt over flood relief

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Sunday accused the government of failing to aid people in times of crisis and demanded the dissolution of Assembly.

"People are grappling to overcome the problems caused by the Covid pandemic and floods. BJP has failed to help them despite their continued struggles," he said.

Shivakumar attacked the government for failing to compensate for the victims of previous floods along the River Krishna banks. "Why have you not been able to build houses (for flood victims)? Why are flood victims of the past two years not compensated yet? Why should the government stay in power if they can't give compensation?" Shivakumar asked.

Read | Flood situation in Karnataka still grim, 10 dead in last 2 days

Training his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the PM had visited West Bengal and other states when they were hit by floods. "Why didn't he come to Karnataka? Why didn't he provide adequate relief for the state?" Shivakumar said, noting that Karnataka had elected 25 BJP MPs in the previous election.

The Congress president attributed the problems in the state to political uncertainty ever since B S Yediyurappa took charge as CM of the state.

Listing out the services offered by the party during the Covid pandemic, Shivakumar said that 1,225 ambulances, 12.53 lakh medical kits, 93.47 lakh food kits and 25,654 oxygen cylinders were provided by the party.