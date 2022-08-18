D K Shivakumar refuses to comment on Siddaramaiah's statement on 'Muslim' area

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday refused to wade into the controversy over former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement on "Muslim area".

"The statement was made by our leader. I don't want to comment on it. Let the issue settle early," he told reporters.

Siddaramaiah has kicked up a row saying that the state government should not put Veer Savarkar's poster in Muslim areas. The BJP criticised Siddaramaiah saying that there is no place like the Hindu area and Muslim area in India.

Reacting to Transport Minister R Sriramulu's wishful statement that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister again, Shivakumar said that the statement from a BJP leader has again proved that the Congress is coming to power in Karnataka.

"The Minister's statement again proved that Congress is coming to power and the people of the state will reject the BJP in the next assembly elections," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar who was in Delhi to attend the hearing of his money laundering case told reporters, "I would happy to hear from our political rival that a Congress leader would become the Chief Minister in the state."

To a question about whether any secret understanding between Sriramulu and Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said, “I don't know anything on this issue.”