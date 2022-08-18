D K Shivakumar refuses to comment on Siddaramaiah's statement on 'Muslim' area

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday refused to wade into the controversy over former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement on "Muslim area".
"The statement was made by our leader. I don't want to comment on it. Let the issue settle early," he told reporters.
Siddaramaiah has kicked up a row saying that the state government should not put Veer Savarkar's poster in Muslim areas. The BJP criticised Siddaramaiah saying that there is no place like the Hindu area and Muslim area in India.
Reacting to Transport Minister R Sriramulu's wishful statement that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister again, Shivakumar said that the statement from a BJP leader has again proved that the Congress is coming to power in Karnataka.
"The Minister's statement again proved that Congress is coming to power and the people of the state will reject the BJP in the next assembly elections," Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar who was in Delhi to attend the hearing of his money laundering case told reporters, "I would happy to hear from our political rival that a Congress leader would become the Chief Minister in the state."
To a question about whether any secret understanding between Sriramulu and Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said, “I don't know anything on this issue.”
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank
DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free
Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use
Former cricketer Vinod Kambli in dire need of work
Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains
UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales
Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India