D K Shivakumar’s coronation as KPCC chief put off again

D K Shivakumar’s formal coronation as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president that was scheduled on June 7 has been put off, once again, because Unlock 1.0 guidelines prohibit political congregations.

Shivakumar had plans to take charge as the KPCC president on May 31, which got pushed to June 7.

“I had requested the chief minister for permission on June 7. I even reached out to the police commissioner and the director-general. But guidelines issued by the Centre and state have banned political functions ” Shivakumar told reporters.

The Congress leader has an elaborate plan for his oath-taking, which will be called Pratigna.

“Here, some 100-150 people will gather. Simultaneously, the same number of people will gather at every panchayat and ward across 7,800 places. We will together chant Vande Mataram and the preamble of the Constitution given by B R Ambedkar and the Congress. We will hoist the national flag and the Congress flag. Social distance will be maintained. The entire event will be streamed live on TV and the web,” Shivakumar explained.

“All we asked for is permission for just 100-150 people to get together. They’re not allowing even that,” he said, smelling political vendetta. “I want to tell all my party workers there’s no question of cancelling the event. A date will be fixed after the government gives permission,” he said.

Shivakumar was appointed KPCC president on March 11, just before the Covid-19 lockdown came into force. “I have been discharging my duty. We’ve done our work as the Opposition party. We’ve stood with people of all classes, we’ve been their voice,” he said.