D K Shivakumar should convince former mayor to surrender: Nalin Kumar Kateel

  • Nov 12 2020, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 23:04 ist
BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D K Shivakumar should convince former mayor Sampath Raj to surrender.

Kateel was speaking to media persons after inaugurating ‘Vishaya Pramukh’s Prashikshana Varga’ at Sharada International Hotel in the town on Thursday.

He said that the former mayor had caused a huge embarrassment to MLA Akanda Srinivas Murthy. “The Congress should hand over former mayor because a case is pending against him.”

Kateel said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would decide on the expansion of the Cabinet. The decision taken by Yediyurappa will be truly in the interest of the state. Thus there are no apprehensions over his decision. He said the party was all prepared to take action against MLA Basavanagouda Yatnal for his anti-BJP activities.

Earlier, Kateel said BJP-led state government was synonymous with the pro-development agenda. After inaugurating the ‘Prashikshana Varga’ (orientation programme), he said the recent elections had rejected ‘Goondagiri’ and caste politics.

He accused Congress of becoming a house of rebels. Congress will not be able to gain even 30% of seats in the next election.

In contrast, BJP will sweep gram, taluk and Zilla panchayat elections with more than 80% seats, he added.

