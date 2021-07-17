D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah get call from Congress high command, to leave for Delhi on Monday

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar are scheduled leave for New Delhi on Monday following a call from the high command.

According to sources, the high command wants to discuss with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar their one-upmanship. Both of them have been seen to be at loggerheads, especially after a section of MLAs projected Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister if the Congress comes to power.

AICC general secretary Dinesh Gundu Rao is slated to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

On Friday evening, Siddaramaiah participated in a meeting in Shivakumar’s house along with other leaders to discuss the impending BBMP elections. The meeting itself was seen as an attempt to show unity in the party.

Congress leaders discussed the need to be prepared for the BBMP polls. “The BJP is in no mood to hold the election, but their own councillors are in favour of polls. Our PIL is pending before the Supreme Court, so let’s keep at it,” a source said, describing one conversation in the meeting.