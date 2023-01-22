D K Shivakumar slams BJP, says saffron party playing religion card to win elections

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar mocked the BJP for projecting Modi to campaign in the state, in contrast to their previous decision to make Bommai the face of Karnataka elections.

The KPCC president told reporters on the sidelines of Praja Dhwani that the BJP government will be in power for not more than 60 days. "The countdown has begun. The BJP is playing the religion card. Congress, on the other hand, is concerned about eliminating poverty and hunger."

Shivakumar claimed that when the state was suffering the brunt of nature's wrath, Modi was not present to console the victims. Inspite of having 25 BJP MPs from Karnataka, no meetings were held to discuss the state’s problems.

The BJP will be able to secure a maximum of 65 seats in the assembly election. He advised Amit Shah to prioritise Kanakapura and later Old Mysuru.

While addressing the gathering , KPCC president said Congress' strength and history are deeply rooted in the country. The party is determined to keep its promises. Whatever the Congress had done for the welfare of the people in the country was completely undone by the BJP's privatisation of the public sector and banks. Farmers and unemployed youths problems persist, and inflation is too high.

“No children of MPs or MLAs are sacrificed for BJP's evil plans. It is always the poor and backward class that suffers. Only 50 of the 600 promises made by the BJP have been fulfilled, compared to 165 promises fulfilled by the previous Congress government,” he said.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Sujrewala said “Praja Dhwani represents public concern and is Janata Ka Awaz".

“Corruption, commission and communalism are three contributions of the BJP to Karnataka in the past three years. Contractor Santosh Patil, who was also a BJP leader, was forced to commit suicide in this city due to the menace of commission. Contractors association has sent several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the ministers of seeking 40% commission. Modi’s ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga’ promises are not applicable to the Karnataka government," he said.

"BJP MLA Yatnal (Basangouda Patil Yatnal) himself has said that the post of chief minister in BJP is sold at Rs 2,500 crore. The percentage of commission in illegal stone crushers and sand mining for ministers here has increased to 50 – 70 per cent. Isnt the minister, who is opposing the Congress promise of 200 units of free electricity, himself involved in sand mining? Why is Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, who was protesting against illegal sand mining silent now?”, he sought to know.