D K Shivakumar sleepless over Siddaramotsava: Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Thursday that only KPCC president D K Shivakumar was worried about Siddaramotsava - the 75th birthday celebration of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters, Kateel said that the BJP was not concerned about the event. "However, Shivakumar is sleepless. Siddaramotsava is not against BJP. It is against Shivakumar," he said.

This is a tactic to ensure Siddaramaiah's relevance and project himself as the next CM candidate. "The event is to pile pressure on the Congress high command and finish off Shivakumar." The former CM has disrupted the political careers of several of his opponents in the past, Kateel said, citing the JD(S) party, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr G Parameshwara as examples.

"Siddaramaiah should try gathering four or five lakh more people (for Siddaramotsava). If required, we will co-operate," he said.

On allegations of corruption against the Basavaraj Bommai-led government and demands of resignation from ministers in his Cabinet, Kateel said that the previous Siddaramaiah government was rife with corruption. However, they brushed all these cases under the carpet. Siddaramaiah could not take action against any ministers or corrupt officials, he said, adding that the former CM lacked the morality to criticise Bommai government.

BJP government has curbed the drug mafia whereas the Congress government was dependent on it for survival, he said. On the PSI recruitment scam, Kateel said that the BJP government has shown the guts to arrest an IPS officer. When the investigation of the case is complete, the noose will tighten around the neck of Congress leaders involved in the scam, he added.