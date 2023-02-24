DA case against DKS: HC extends stay on probe till March 3

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday extended the stay order on the investigation relating to the disproportionate assets case against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar till March 3, 2023.

Justice K Natarajan asked the investigating agency CBI to submit the status report regarding the ongoing investigation by the next date of the hearing.

At the hearing, the CBI counsel informed the court that an interlocutory application has been filed for vacating the interim order of stay granted on February 10, 2023. The judge asked the advocate to file the application before the registry during the course of the day.

In his petition, D K Shivakumar has claimed that the CBI could not have initiated coercive measures against him as per earlier order of the high court. It was contended that there is no sanction obtained under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to initiate investigation against him.

The CBI had registered the FIR on October 3, 2020, following a consent accorded by the state government. According to the CBI, during the check period between April 1, 2013 and April 30, 2018, Shivakumar and his family members were in possession of Rs 74.93 crore disproportionate assets, which has not been explained with proper documents.