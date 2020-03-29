Dakshina Kannada bandh to be relaxed for 9 hours tomorrow

The total bandh in district will continue on Monday while it will be partial on Tuesday, District-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Sunday.

He told mediapersons that the bandh will be relaxed for nine hours between 6 am and 3 pm on March 31 to help people buy essentials on Tuesday. Only one member from the family should step out to buy the essentials. Those with the BPL cards will receive free ration from April 2 onwards.

Kota Srinivas Poojary said once in three days the situation will be reviewed and a decision on extending the total bandh will be taken. "Due to the strict enforcement of total bandh no new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported," Poojary said.

Poojary and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said with MP's war room now all geared to serve poor and the public, the non-governmental organisations will be prevented from distributing food to poor from Monday onwards. The passes issued to these NGOs to help them distribute food will be withdrawn immediately.

Poojary and Kateel had permitted an NGO Karunya to distribute free food to attendants of poor patients who were shifted from Wenlock to private medical hospitals.

Kateel said his war-room in his office had attended to over 3,200 requests for food and had supplied food-kit to 1,121 houses, medicines to 28 houses and had facilitated in dispatching ambulances in 110 cases.