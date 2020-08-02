Dakshina Kannada records 139 new Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada saw a slight decline with the district administration recording 139 fresh cases including that of former MLC Ivan D’Souza and a one-month-old baby from Puttur, thus taking the total tally to 5,852. Six more Covid-19 fatalities were reported, taking the district's death toll to 159.

According to officials, of the positive cases, Mangaluru has recorded the highest with 91 cases followed by Bantwa (19), Belthangady (14), Puttur (9) and other places (6).

Moodbidri, Mulki, Kadaba and Sullia taluks did not record any cases in the last 24 hours. On a positive note, 54 persons have been discharged from hospitals.

The district has 3,008 active cases undergoing treatment at various hospitals and under home isolation. The total number of discharges in the district has reached 2,685.

Meanwhile, two persons who were arrested by the Ullal Police in connection with the illegal transportation of cattle have been tested positive for Covid-19. They were arrested two days ago and hail from K C Road under the Ullal police station jurisdiction.

Ivan tests positive

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza and his wife Dr Kavitha have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

In his Facebook post, Ivan said, “Myself and my wife Dr Kavitha have been tested Corana positive. There are no symptoms, but, we have voluntarily gone and given our samples and were tested. There is no anxiety or concern. We request all our friends and well-wishers not to visit us. Your prayers, blessings and good wishes are our strength.”

In fact, Ivan had taken part in the meeting held on Friday when KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Working President Saleem Ahmed had visited the district.

Ivan had accompanied Shivakumar when the latter visited former MLA Vijaykumar Shetty. He had also distributed kits to auto drivers along with Ahmed in Mangaluru.

DC visits hospitals

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V visited K S Hegde Medical College Hospital and Yenepoya Medical College Hospital at Deralakatte on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Saturday.

He collected information on Covid-19 treatment, Ayushman Bharath-Aarogya Karnataka scheme beneficiaries from the hospital heads.