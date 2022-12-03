Dattatreya deity land: CT Ravi demands probe on illegal grant

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Saturday demanded a “comprehensive investigation” on “illegal grant of land belonging to the deity Dattatreya” in Chikkamagaluru during the previous Congress government.

“As per revenue records, there were 1,861 acres of land in the name of Dattatreya Devaru,” Ravi told a news conference.

“When the Congress was in power, some of these lands were given to someone who was neither a tenant nor a person who had applied for it. It was a minister’s relative who was granted land illegally. We have information about this. I urge the government to investigate this and cancel the illegal grant,” Ravi claimed.

Ravi accused the Congress of trying to usurp Dattatreya’s assets. “I think Congress opposed the Dattapeeta not just for communal votebank politics, but also because they wanted to usurp land,” he said.

The BJP leader said the three-day Datta Jayanti celebration this time - starting December 6 - will be “grand” in the backdrop of “our 40-year fight”.

Ravi has been a vocal campaigner for a Hindu archaka to be appointed at Chikkamagaluru’s disputed Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah. “Based on a court order and recommendations of a Cabinet sub-committee, our government has constituted a management committee. Our long fight for a Hindu archaka’s appointment is under process,” he said.

According to Ravi, when the Supreme Court tasked the then Congress government with the appointment of an archaka, the Siddaramaiah administration dilly-dallied. Slamming Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Ravi said: “In Siddaramaiah’s eyes, RSS is communal whereas bombers are secular. Everybody’s knows the truth of Siddaramaiah’s secularism.”

On the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results, Ravi said the BJP would retain power in both states. “The Gujarat result will be an indicator for the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he said. Ravi, who oversees the BJP’s affairs in Maharashtra, said the Belagavi border dispute should be resolved cordially. “Culturally, Kannadigas and Marathis are the same. The languages, too, are connected. We need to work towards strengthening the relationship. Chief ministers of both states must resolve differences,” he said.