'Debt-free certificates issued by CM are of no use'

Former MLA and Congress leader N Chaluvarayaswamy on Saturday said that debt-free certificates issued by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to farmers are of no use.

He was speaking to reporters on Friday after visiting the house of farmer Hanumaiah, who committed suicide at Hettagonahalli in the taluk. Hanumaiah ended his life after he learnt that his loan was not waived.

"Though the chief minister has issued debt-free certificates to a few farmers, their loan amount has not been waived by the banks. Stop issuing the certificates. Don’t play with the lives of the farmers. Certificates are of no use,” he said.

Chaluvarayaswamy said the chief minister should consider farmers' suicide seriously. "Lakhs of farmers across the state are under pressure. Kumaraswamy had assured of waiving 100% loan amount of the farmers and the farmers are waiting for it," he said.