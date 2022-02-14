Decided to sacrifice my seat for Siddaramaiah, says Zameer

I have decided to sacrifice my Chamrajpet Assembly seat for leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah to contest the next Assembly poll as there is a wave in his favour across the state, MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan said here on Monday.

“I have travelled across the state. I consider public welfare as most important than becoming a legislator. I don’t want to contest from any segment. The state and Siddaramaiah should be benefited. I have decided to sacrifice my seat for him to serve the public,” the 4-time MLA from Chamrajpet segment told reporters.

Khan, who stirred up a controversy within the Congress party recently saying that Siddaramaiah should become chief minister again, is considered a close aide of the leader of the Opposition.

There has been a lot of speculation over the Assembly segment for Siddaramaiah for the 2023 Assembly polls. B B Chimmanakatti, who was elected from Badami five times, vacated his seat for Siddaramaiah in 2018. However, he recently said that Siddaramaiah was not welcome to contest the next elections from Badami.

Puttaranga Shetty, three-time MLA from Chamarajanagar, recently offered to vacate his seat for Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah has been claiming that there have been requests for him to contest from a few Assembly segments, but he will seek reelection from Badami itself.

