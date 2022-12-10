Decision on candidates' selection will be based on overall experience: Joshi 

Amid buzz in the Karnataka BJP about the possibility of replacing some sitting MLAs with fresh faces while fielding candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls on the Gujarat model, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday stated that moves made by one state cannot always be copied in another state. Instead, he added, a decision would be taken based on the candidates' overall experience.

"Regarding who will be given priority (in giving tickets), one state cannot always copy the model of another state. However, we will take the decision based on overall good experience in different states and their previous experience in our state also," he said.

He further added that the impact of the BJP's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections is being felt across the country including in Karnataka, and predicted that the saffron party will have a big victory in the next Assembly elections in Karnataka.

When asked about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders' meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai which led to speculations about the strategy for Assembly polls, Joshi said, "I am also from RSS and it is natural that RSS leaders meet him -- like friends meet."

Speaking on the State Cabinet expansion, Joshi stated that the chief minister and the party's national leadership would take a decision on that. "It is the media which is bringing this issue to the forefront. Has the chief minister said that it will be done?" he asked.