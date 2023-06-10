Decision on repeal of BJP govt's amendments to APMC Act in a week: K'taka minister H K Patil

With the Congress government 'contemplating' to repeal the amendments made to the APMC Act by the previous BJP government, a decision in this regard is expected to be out in a week.

Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil on Saturday stated that thinking is on to implement the APMC Act which the state had before the amendments, and Agricultural Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil would announce a decision in this regard in a week.

"Shivanand Patil has discussed the issue with me, and he wants to implement what has been stopped. Before bringing a legislation, decision about the measures to be taken will be made in a week," Patil said.

Several legislators from North Karnataka region had worked hard to make farmers free from exploitation, through the establishment of APMCs. We will undo any law which threatens that objective, he said.

Regarding the demand to withdraw the amendments made to the Land Reforms Act, Patil said a decision is not yet taken and he would discuss with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Reiterating that there is no proposal before the government to withdraw the anti-cow slaughter law or banning Bajrang Dal, Patil said discussion on this issue is unnecessary and irrelevant.

Several important bills aimed at bringing reforms in society, discipline in administration and welfare of people would be introduced in the first session of this Assembly, he added.

Patil, who also holds tourism portfolio, stated that special stress would be given on developing places like Yallammana Gudda and Banashankari where a large number of people visit. "North Karnataka has many great places, but they could not get due focus. We will give attention to develop them," he added.