Demands for reservation: BJP jittery over political fallout?

Elections to local bodies with political reservation for other backward classes (OBC) may have to wait until after the 2023 Assembly polls, even as the ruling BJP keeps its fingers crossed on the possible ramifications of the delay in meeting various such quota demands.

The government has decided to appoint a commission to study the political backwardness of the OBCs.

Also, the government is awaiting a report from the Justice Subhash Adi committee that is looking into various reservation demands.

Also Read | OBC reservation: All-party meeting on March 31

According to speculation, the BJP central leadership has conveyed its displeasure to the Basavaraj Bommai administration on its handling of the reservation issue.

Apparently, this came up when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was here for the core committee meeting last week.

The government is under pressure to fulfil many demands: increasing the SC quota from 15% to 17%, ST quota from 3% to 7.5%, including Panchamasali Lingayats under Category 2A, bringing Kurubas under the ST list and inserting Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas in the central OBC list.

Specifically, the delay in meeting the demands of the STs has resulted in some heartburn against the current administration, leaving party leaders wary as elections are just a year away.

“Many leaders, including ST Welfare & Transport Minister B Sriramulu, are not happy,” a BJP lawmaker noted.

Also Read — Karnataka Congress MPs demand dismissal of BJP government in state

The Justice Nagmohan Das Commission report recommending quota hikes for SC/STs is now with the Justice Adi committee.

On providing OBC quota in local bodies, there is talk that the government may promulgate an ordinance. A senior BJP leader, however, dismissed the ordinance route as a possibility.

Considering the efforts required to complete a comprehensive survey on political backwardness, the reservation could be finalised only after the 2023 elections.

Delay in holding elections for these local bodies could hurt in many ways.

Also Read | No polls to local bodies till OBCs get quota: Eshwarappa

“It is tricky. The definition of political backwardness is still unclear. The issue of OBC reservation cannot be solved in one go as changing even 1% reservation of a particular community will cause problems,” the leader said.

The lawmaker quoted earlier observed that the OBC reservation would not have been a problem if the responsibility was not given to states, as the Centre handled it in the past.

Getting the required data to clear the three-pronged test of the Supreme Court and providing reservation is not easy, the lawmaker pointed out.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy was not available for comment.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: