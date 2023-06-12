Designate minister to monitor Sakala scheme: Suresh Kumar urges CM

Senior BJP leader S Suresh Kumar on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urged him to designate a minister to effectively monitor and implement the Sakala scheme in the state.

Kumar pointed out that in the previous Siddaramaiah government, T B Jayachandra was the minister for Sakala. “Similarly, now too, you can take the step to designate any of cabinet minister to effectively manage this scheme,” he appealed.

In 2012, the then BJP government introduced the Sakala scheme which guarantees timely delivery of government services to citizens. Kumar was the Sakala minister.