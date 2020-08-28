Despite Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka hoping to create 65k jobs: Jagadish Shettar

Karnataka attracted investments worth Rs 31,676.57 crore in the last five months which is expected to generate 65,459 direct employment opportunities despite the Covid-19 pandemic, said Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday.

“These investments were cleared with quick approvals by the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) and the Land Approval Committee between March and August,” Shettar said, addressing a news conference on the occasion of completing one year in office.

Through an ordinance, the government has amended the Karnataka Industries (Facilitation) Act, 2002, to exempt new industrial projects from seeking various licences and permits for three years, Shettar said. “They can commence operations as soon as they get the necessary approval without having to wait for multiple clearances,” he said.

The state government’s new industrial policy aims to attract investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore and create jobs for 20 lakh over the next five years. “This industrial policy is very forward-looking and brings with it several incentives and regulatory reforms such as land access and labour market regulation,” Shettar pointed out, adding that promoting the state’s economic and industrial development was the government’s top priority.

Hailing Karnataka as “an attractive investment destination”, Shettar said the state was one of India’s most industrially-advanced states. “Today, Karnataka is nearly a US$ 250 billion economy and has been leading the country in several sectors,” the minister said.