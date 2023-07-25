Deve Gowda dares CM to act against NICE

Daring Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take action on Bengaluru Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) executed by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) based on the report submitted by the House Committee headed by former minister T B Jayachandra, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said, "The people, who preach ethics, must follow it first."

Referring to a media statement by the chief Minister in a recent event where he spoke about Journalism ethics, Deve Gowda said, "If someone is preaching ethics, shouldn't he follow the same?"

Addressing a news conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Gowda questioned the chief minister in what way he is related to NICE and why he is not taking action considering the report submitted by the house committee headed by Jayachandra. "I want to remind Siddaramaiah that power will come and go. I too have seen power, but ethics are most important, I want to ask what is bothering Siddaramiah to act against NICE," Gowda wanted to know.

Demanding the government to withdraw the excess land of 11,660 acres acquired by NICE, Gowda said, "Each acre costs Rs 8 to Rs10 crore and if the government gets that land back, it will get enough money to implement the five guarantees announced."

Attacking the NICE company, Gowda said that the company has entered the state and looted the government and the public.

Recently, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the execution of the BMIC project by NICE by considering the recommendations submitted by the House Committee and the Cabinet Sub Committee. This was even supported by the state BJP.