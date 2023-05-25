Deve Gowda to attend opening of new Parliament building

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda announced on Thursday that he would attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

"The grand structure has been built with taxpayer's money. It belongs to the nation. It's the country's asset, not anybody's personal property. This isn't the office of the BJP or RSS," Gowda, the JD(S) supremo said, speaking at a party event here.

Gowda said he will attend the inauguration as a former prime minister and a citizen.

"I have many reasons to oppose the BJP politically. I don't like to drag politics when it comes to the inauguration of the new Parliament," Gowda said.

The JD(S) has two members in Parliament - Gowda himself in Rajya Sabha and his grandson Prajwal Revanna, representing Hassan in Lok Sabha.