Deve Gowda to contest Lok Sabha poll from Tumakuru again

JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday that he would contest the Lok Sabha election from Tumakuru in 2024.

Speaking at a Legislative Council election meeting, he said, "I am now 89 and going all around to save the JD(S). I will contest the Lok Sabha election from here again. JD(S) does not mean only Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy."

Gowda said Kumaraswamy had waived a farm loan of Rs 25,000 crore when he was the chief minister. "I don't know whether he will become chief minister after the 2023 election," he remarked.

He said, "Congress leader K N Rajanna is roaming around saying that he defeated me in the election. We had given him all opportunities when he was with our party. The leaders, who we encouraged, are now tolerating us."

Check out the latest videos from DH: