Deve Gowda to start campaigning for JD(S) in Karnataka next month

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said he will start an election campaign for his party across Karnataka from next month.

Gowda, who was on his way to Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud, was speaking to media persons here on Thursday.

“Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and all other leaders of the party are taking part in the 'Pancharathna Yatre' of JD(S) to connect with the people. Our MLAs, ex-MLAs and leaders have given various responsibilities to leaders in each and every village under their respective constituencies,” he said.

Gowda said he has directed party leaders and workers to reach every house in their respective constituencies to strengthen the party. “The first list of the JD(S) candidates for the Assembly election is not final. It will change with changing circumstances. Surveys are being conducted regularly in the constituencies among voters to finalise the candidates,” he said.

Replying to a question on Arsikere MLA K M Shivalingegowda hinting at abandoning the JD(S), Deve Gowda said Kumaraswamy has already spoken to him. “There is still some confusion. It will be sorted out,” he said.

When asked about the candidate for Hassan, Devegowda said, “There are many aspirants in the JD(S) for Hassan segment. Kumaraswamy and Revanna will discuss it and field a suitable candidate”.

Replying to a question on the challenges posed by MLA Preetham J Gowda in Hassan, Deve Gowda said, "Neither he nor his party is afraid of Preetham Gowda." “The earlier government of B S Yediyurappa has nourished Preetham Gowda to this stage. A probe should be conducted on what works Yediyurappa sanctioned for Preetham Gowda and how much funds he released. How much money Preetham Gowda has made illegally from these works should be inquired. Yediyurappa and his sons are responsible for the arrogance of Preetham Gowda,” he said.

“I have been visiting Srikanteshwara Temple since my childhood days. I could not visit the temple for three years due to various reasons. I am visiting it for a 'darshan' of Sri Nanjundeshwara along with my family members as it is an auspicious day on Thursday,” he said.

“I had a problem with my ears when I was a child. The doctors, whom we consulted, could not cure it. My parents applied ‘meruthke’, a 'prasada' made of clay available in River Kapila of Nanjangud, those days. That cured the problem. Devotion and worship to Srikanteshwara solves many problems,” Deve Gowda recalled.