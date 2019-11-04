Deve Gowda wants BSY booked for horse-trading charges

Ranjith K V
Hassan,
  Nov 04 2019, 02:31am ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2019, 03:04am ist
JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda (DH Photo)

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should be booked for horse-trading under “Operation Kamala.”

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Deve Gowda said that a complaint had been registered against the chief minister of Uttaranchal on horse-trading charges and the same yardstick should be followed in Karnataka also. He accused the Centre of following double standards on the issue.

The Congress has already lodged a complaint with the governor over the alleged video talk of Yediyurappa on disqualified MLAs.

“They are also planning to approach the President. Both the prime minister and President are aware of the issue, but there had been no response,” Gowda said.

Common yardstick Gowda said a common yardstick should be applied for all in democratic system of governance and he was awaiting the next move on the issue.

