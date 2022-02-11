DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 11 2022, 04:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 04:38 ist

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday courted controversy by saying that the saffron flag (Bhagwa) could replace the tricolour as the national flag in the future.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Eshwarappa said the saffron flag could indeed become the national flag in a hundred, two hundred or even five hundred years from now. "Didn't Rama and Maruthi sport the saffron flag on their chariots centuries ago? The same could be possible in the future, who knows? Didn't people laugh at us earlier when we said we would construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Haven't we achieved it today?" he said.

Read more

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

K S Eshwarappa
Tricolour
Karnataka Politics
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

Musk to give rare presentation on ambitious Starship

Musk to give rare presentation on ambitious Starship

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

 