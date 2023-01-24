DH Toon | Karnataka BJP leader says will pay 6,000 per vote

With elections around the corner, former Karnataka minister has stirred controversy after announcing Rs 6,000 to every one who votes for his party.
Ramesh Jarkiholi of BJP, who was forced to resign from his ministerial post in 2021 following his alleged role in a sex scandal, made this comment during a rally organised in Belagavi.
