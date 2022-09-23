DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 23 2022, 06:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 06:41 ist

Posters with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s face on a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ have been spotted in a few places in Bengaluru. 

This is plausibly the handiwork of the Congress, which is stepping up its attack on the BJP over corruption. 

Scanning the QR code will take users to the ‘40 per cent Sarkar’ website launched by the Congress recently.

