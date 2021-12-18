DH Toon | Rape remark brings Cong 'back in the news'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Dec 18 2021, 06:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 06:29 ist

A day after he courted controversy over his remarks on rape, former Karnataka Speaker and senior Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar issued an apology on the floor of the House on Friday. 

Speaking at the start of the Assembly session on Friday, Kumar said, “If my remarks have hurt women, (or) if their feelings are hurt, I regret my remarks.” Kumar said that he had "just referred to a proverb" and his goal was not to insult women or the Assembly or to speak lightly (about rape). 

