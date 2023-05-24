DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

In his maiden meeting with top police officials after the Congress government came to power, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday warned that concerned officials will be held responsible if law and order situation in the state deteriorates, and asked them to act against those disturbing harmony through social media posts.
