DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 24 2023, 05:44 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 05:44 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

In his maiden meeting with top police officials after the Congress government came to power, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday warned that concerned officials will be held responsible if law and order situation in the state deteriorates, and asked them to act against those disturbing harmony through social media posts.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Siddaramaiah
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

